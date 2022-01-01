2022 BAFTA Ödülleri Adayları Açıklandı
2022 BAFTA Televizyon Ödülleri adayları açıklandı. Bu yılki filmler arasında 11 dalda ödüle aday gösterilen Dune filmi listeye damga vurdu. İşte 13 Mart'ta sahiplerinin bulması beklenen ödüllerin listesi...
-
EN İYİ FİLM
Belfast Don't Look Up Dune Licorice Pizza The Power of the Dog
YÖNETMEN
Aleem Khan ? After Love Ryûsuke Hamaguchi ? Drive My Car Audrey Diwan ? Happening Paul Thomas Anderson ? Licorice Pizza Jane Campion ? The Power of the Dog Julia Ducournau ? Titane
ORİJİNAL SENARYO
Aaron Sorkin ? Being the Ricardos Kenneth Branagh ? Belfast Adam McKay ? Don't Look Up Zach Baylin ? King Richard Paul Thomas Anderson ? Licorice Pizza
-
EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU
Lady Gaga ? House of Gucci Alana Haim ? Licorice Pizz Emilia Jones ? CODA Renate Reinsve ? The Worst Person in the World Joanna Scanlan ? After Love Tessa Thompson ? Passing
EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU
Adeel Akhtar ? Ali & Ava Mahershala Ali ? Swan Song Benedict Cumberbatch ? The Power of the Dog Leonardo DiCaprio ? Don't Look Up Stephen Graham ? Boiling Point Will Smith ? King Richard
-
YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU
Mike Faist ? West Side Story Ciarán Hinds ? Belfast Troy Kotsur ? CODA Woody Norman ? C'mon C'mon Jesse Plemons ? The Power of the Dog Kodi Smitt-McPhee ? The Power of the Dog
YABANCI DİLDE EN İYİ FİLM
Drive My Car The Hand of God Parallel Mother Petite Maman The Worst Person in the World
-
EN İYİ ANİMASYON
Encanto Flee Luca The Mitchells vs the Machines
EN İYİ MÜZİK
Dune Last Night in Soho No Time to Die A Quiet Place Part II West Side Story
-
YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU
Caitríona Balfe ? Belfast Jessie Buckley ? The Lost Daughter Ariana DeBose ? West Side Story Ann Dowd ? Mass Aunjanue Ellis ? King Richard Ruth Negga ? Passing
EN İYİ BELGESEL
Becoming Costeau Cow Flee The Rescue Summer of Soul