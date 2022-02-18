2022'De Vizyona Girecek En Popüler 50 Yabancı Film

Konya'da öğretim üyeleri dahil mahrem yapıdan 18 şüpheliye gözaltı
Konya'da öğretim üyeleri dahil mahrem yapıdan 18 şüpheliye gözaltı
TÜİK: Konut satışları Şubat ayında yıllık yüzde 20,1 arttı
TÜİK: Konut satışları Şubat ayında yıllık yüzde 20,1 arttı
Başkent'te FETÖ operasyonu: 14 gözaltı kararı
Başkent'te FETÖ operasyonu: 14 gözaltı kararı
Kabinenin gündemi Rusya-Ukrayna savaşı
Kabinenin gündemi Rusya-Ukrayna savaşı
Motorin fiyatlarındaki büyük indirim yürürlüğe girdi
Motorin fiyatlarındaki büyük indirim yürürlüğe girdi
20 TL'den 80 TL'ye: Kağıt iki yılda dörde katladı
20 TL'den 80 TL'ye: Kağıt iki yılda dörde katladı
10 bin sağlık personeli ve 10 bin işçi alımına ilişkin ilan Resmi Gazete'de
10 bin sağlık personeli ve 10 bin işçi alımına ilişkin ilan Resmi Gazete'de
Mahrem FETÖ'cü anlattı: Komutan odasındaki böcekler toplanırdı
Mahrem FETÖ'cü anlattı: Komutan odasındaki böcekler toplanırdı
Başhekimden grevdeki doktor için tepki çeken sözler
Başhekimden grevdeki doktor için tepki çeken sözler
Kabine, bir ilkle toplanıyor! Masada savaş ve ekonomi var
Kabine, bir ilkle toplanıyor! Masada savaş ve ekonomi var
Ford, Türkiye'de batarya fabrikası kuracak
Ford, Türkiye'de batarya fabrikası kuracak
Elde kalan 5 milyon çift ayakkabı iç piyasaya satılacak
Elde kalan 5 milyon çift ayakkabı iç piyasaya satılacak
BAM Ceza Dairesi Başkanı Salih Doğan vefat etti
BAM Ceza Dairesi Başkanı Salih Doğan vefat etti
Son 24 saatte koronavirüsten 133 kişi hayatını kaybetti
Son 24 saatte koronavirüsten 133 kişi hayatını kaybetti
Bakan Koca: 131 tıp fakültemizde, 110 bin hekim adayı var
Bakan Koca: 131 tıp fakültemizde, 110 bin hekim adayı var
Sağlık Bakanlığı alımlarında tercih tarihleri belli oldu
Sağlık Bakanlığı alımlarında tercih tarihleri belli oldu
İstanbul'da yeni soğuk hava dalgası: Kar gelebilir
İstanbul'da yeni soğuk hava dalgası: Kar gelebilir
5 öğrencinin öldüğü kazada sorumlu 'çam ağacı' oldu
5 öğrencinin öldüğü kazada sorumlu 'çam ağacı' oldu
Erdoğan'ın açıkladığı 5 müjdeye Sağlık-Sen'den ilk değerlendirme
Erdoğan'ın açıkladığı 5 müjdeye Sağlık-Sen'den ilk değerlendirme
1915 Çanakkale Köprüsü için geri sayım sürüyor
1915 Çanakkale Köprüsü için geri sayım sürüyor
Yılın ilk iki ayında otomobil satışları yüzde 17 azaldı
Yılın ilk iki ayında otomobil satışları yüzde 17 azaldı
Vali: Sözleşmeli öğretmenler hemen tayin derdine düşüyor, çok ayıp!
Vali: Sözleşmeli öğretmenler hemen tayin derdine düşüyor, çok ayıp!
Thodex mağdurlarının zararları karşılanıyor...Avukatı açıklama yaptı
Thodex mağdurlarının zararları karşılanıyor...Avukatı açıklama yaptı
Meslekte 44. yılındaki doktor, genç hekimler için emekliliği erteledi
Meslekte 44. yılındaki doktor, genç hekimler için emekliliği erteledi
Seçimlerde baraj yüzde 7'ye iniyor
Seçimlerde baraj yüzde 7'ye iniyor
Sıfırın altında 28,2 dereceyle Türkiye'nin en soğuk ili belli oldu
Sıfırın altında 28,2 dereceyle Türkiye'nin en soğuk ili belli oldu
FETÖ'nün yeni yapılanmasının detayları ortaya çıktı
FETÖ'nün yeni yapılanmasının detayları ortaya çıktı
Et fiyatları bir ayda yüzde 33 arttı
Et fiyatları bir ayda yüzde 33 arttı
Bakan Nebati ve Kavcıoğlu görevden alınacak iddiası
Bakan Nebati ve Kavcıoğlu görevden alınacak iddiası
Benzin ve motorine bu gece yarısı indirim var!
Benzin ve motorine bu gece yarısı indirim var!

2022'De Vizyona Girecek En Popüler 50 Yabancı Film

IMDb, 2022'de vizyona girecek en popüler 50 yabancı filmi listedi. İşte bugünün verileri ile değerlendirilen ve önümüzdeki yıl sinemalarda olacak 50 film...

  1. 50. DC League of Super-Pets (2022) 20 Mayıs

    50. DC League of Super-Pets (2022) 20 Mayıs

  2. 49. Dog (2022) 18 Şubat

    49. Dog (2022) 18 Şubat

  3. 48. Turning Red (2022) 11 Mart

    48. Turning Red (2022) 11 Mart

  4. 47. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2022) 16 Aralık

    47. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2022) 16 Aralık

  5. 46. Lightyear (2022) 17 Haziran

    46. Lightyear (2022) 17 Haziran

  6. 45. You Won't Be Alone (2022) 1 Nisan

    45. You Won't Be Alone (2022) 1 Nisan

  7. 44. The Fabelmans (2022) 23 Kasım

    44. The Fabelmans (2022) 23 Kasım

  8. 43. Halloween Ends (2022) 14 Ekim

    43. Halloween Ends (2022) 14 Ekim

  9. 42. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022) 18 Şubat

    42. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022) 18 Şubat

  10. 41. Ambulance (2022) 18 Şubat 2022

    41. Ambulance (2022) 18 Şubat 2022

  11. 40. Knives Out 2 (2022)

    40. Knives Out 2 (2022)

  12. 39. Marry Me (2022) 11 Şubat

    39. Marry Me (2022) 11 Şubat

  13. 38. Deep Water (2022) 15 Ekim

    38. Deep Water (2022) 15 Ekim

  14. 37. The Gray Man (2022)

    37. The Gray Man (2022)

  15. 36. Downton Abbey: A New Era (2022) 18 Mart

    36. Downton Abbey: A New Era (2022) 18 Mart

  16. 35. The Northman (2022) 22 Nisan

    35. The Northman (2022) 22 Nisan

  17. 34. Asteroid City (2022)

    34. Asteroid City (2022)

  18. 33. Redeeming Love (2022) 21 Ocak

    33. Redeeming Love (2022) 21 Ocak

  19. 32. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) 11 Kasım

    32. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) 11 Kasım

  20. 31. Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (2022) 14 Ocak

    31. Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (2022) 14 Ocak

  21. 30. Death on the Nile (2022) 11 Şubat

    30. Death on the Nile (2022) 11 Şubat

  22. 29. Babylon (2022) 25 Aralık

    29. Babylon (2022) 25 Aralık

  23. 28. Black Adam (2022) 29 Temmuz

    28. Black Adam (2022) 29 Temmuz

  24. 27. The King's Daughter (2022)

    27. The King's Daughter (2022)

  25. 26. Don't Worry Darling (2022) 23 Eylül

    26. Don't Worry Darling (2022) 23 Eylül

  26. 25. The Flash (I) (2022) 4 Kasım

    25. The Flash (I) (2022) 4 Kasım

  27. 24. Mission: Impossible 7 (2022) 30 Eylül

    24. Mission: Impossible 7 (2022) 30 Eylül

  28. 23. Moonfall (2022) 4 Şubat

    23. Moonfall (2022) 4 Şubat

  29. 22. Bullet Train (2022) 15 Temmuz

    22. Bullet Train (2022) 15 Temmuz

  30. 21. Top Gun: Maverick (2022) 27 Mayıs

    21. Top Gun: Maverick (2022) 27 Mayıs

  31. 20. Home Team (2022) 28 Ocak

    20. Home Team (2022) 28 Ocak

  32. 19. John Wick: Chapter 4 (2022) 27 Mayıs

    19. John Wick: Chapter 4 (2022) 27 Mayıs

  33. 18. Avatar 2 (2022) 16 Aralık

    18. Avatar 2 (2022) 16 Aralık

  34. 17. Uncharted (2022) 18 Şubat

    17. Uncharted (2022) 18 Şubat

  35. 16. Jurassic World: Dominion (2022) 10 Haziran 2

    16. Jurassic World: Dominion (2022) 10 Haziran 2

  36. 15. The 355 (2022) 7 Ocak

    15. The 355 (2022) 7 Ocak

  37. 14. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - Part One (2022) 7 Ekim

    14. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - Part One (2022) 7 Ekim

  38. 13. Killers of the Flower Moon (2022)

    13. Killers of the Flower Moon (2022)

  39. 12. Morbius (2022) 28 Ocak

    12. Morbius (2022) 28 Ocak

  40. 11. Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) 8 Temmuz

    11. Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) 8 Temmuz

  41. 10. The Bad Guys (2022) 22 Nisan

    10. The Bad Guys (2022) 22 Nisan

  42. 9. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) 6 Mayıs

    9. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) 6 Mayıs

  43. 8. Scream (I) (2022)

    8. Scream (I) (2022)

  44. 7. Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre (2022) 14 Ocak

    7. Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre (2022) 14 Ocak

  45. 6. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2022) 22 Nisan

    6. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2022) 22 Nisan

  46. 5. Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022) 25 Mart

    5. Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022) 25 Mart

  47. 4. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022) 8 Nisan

    4. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022) 8 Nisan

  48. 3. The Batman (2022) 4 Mart

    3. The Batman (2022) 4 Mart

  49. 2. The Lost City (2022) 25 Mart

    2. The Lost City (2022) 25 Mart

  50. 1. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022) 8 Nisan

    1. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022) 8 Nisan