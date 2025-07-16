77. Emmy Ödülleri?Nin Adayları Belli Oldu
Televizyon dünyasının Oscar'ları olarak kabul edilen 77. Emmy Ödülleri'nin adayları belli oldu.
-
77. Emmy Ödülleri için adaylar listesi açıklandı. Severance dizisi 27 adaylıkla zirvede yer alıyor.
-
EN İYİ DRAMA ADAYLARI Andor The Diplomat The Last of Us Paradise The Pitt Severance The White Lotus Slow Horses
-
EN İYİ KOMEDİ DİZİSİ Abbott Elementary The Bear The Studio Hacks Nobody Wants This Only Murders in the Building Shrinking What We Do in the Shadows
-
EN İYİ MİNİ DİZİ Adolescence Black Mirror Dying for Sex Monsters: The Lyle & Erik Menendez Story The Penguin
-
EN İYİ TELEVİZYON FİLMİ Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy The Gorge Mountainhead Nonnas Rebel Ridge
-
EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU (DRAMA) Kathy Bates (Matlock) Britt Lower (Severance) Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us) Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters) Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
-
EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU (DRAMA) Noah Wyle (The Pitt) Adam Scott (Severance) Sterling K. Brown (Paradise) Gary Oldman (Slow Horses) Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)
-
EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU (DRAMA)
Patricia Arquette (Severance) Carrie Coon (The White Lotus) Katherine LaNasa (The Pitt) Julianne Nicholson (Paradise) Parker Posey (The White Lotus) Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus) Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus)
EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU (DRAMA)
Zach Cherry (Severance) Walton Goggins (The White Lotus) Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus) James Marsden (Paradise) Sam Rockwell (The White Lotus) Tramell Tillman (Severance) John Turturro (Severance)
-
EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU (KOMEDİ)
Jean Smart (Hacks) Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This) Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) Uzo Aduba (The Residence)
EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU (KOMEDİ)
Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) Seth Rogen (The Studio) Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This) Jason Segel (Shrinking) Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
-
EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU (MİNİ DİZİ/TV FİLMİ)
Colin Farrell (The Penguin) Stephen Graham (Adolescence) Jake Gyllenhaal (Presumed Innocent) Brian Tyree Henry (Dope Thief) Cooper Koch (Monsters)
EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU (MİNİ DİZİ/TV FİLMİ)
Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex) Cristin Milioti (The Penguin) Meghann Fahy (Sirens) Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer) Rashida Jones (Black Mirror)
-
EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU (KOMEDİ)
Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear) Hannah Einbinder (Hacks) Kathryn Hahn (The Studio) Janelle James (Abbott Elementary) Catherine O?Hara (The Studio) Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) Jessica Williams (Shrinking)
EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU (KOMEDİ)
Ike Barinholtz (The Studio) Colman Domingo (The Four Seasons) Harrison Ford (Shrinking) Jeff Hiller (Somebody Somewhere) Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear) Michael Urie (Shrinking) Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
-