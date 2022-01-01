Çalışmak İçin En İyi 100 Şirket
İş dünyası dergisi Fortune yeni listesini paylaştı. Dergi çalışmak için en iyi 100 şirketi seçti. 25 yıldır oluşturulan listenin zirvesi bu sene de değişmedi. ABD için oluşturulan listeye göre çalışmak için en iyi 100 şirket...
100 FedEx 99 Dow 98 CarMax 97 CrowdStrike Holdings 96 T-Mobile US
95 Nugget Market 94 Zillow Group 93 DHL Express U.S. 92 Publix Super Markets 91 Atlantic Health System
90 Wellstar Health System 89 Farmers Insurance 88 Cox Enterprises 87 Scripps Health 86 W.W. Grainger
85 JM Family Enterprises 84 Mutual of Omaha 83 ServiceNow 82 OhioHealth 81 Panda Restaurant Group
80 Experian 79 Baptist Health South Florida 78 Genentech 77 Allianz Life Insurance Co. of North America 76 Navy Federal Credit Union
75 Northwell Health 74 Hilcorp Energy 73 Citrix Systems 72 AbbVie 71 World Wide Technology
70 Hyatt Hotels 69 Stryker 68 Tanium 67 Crowe 66 Blue Shield of California
65 Splunk 64 Southern Ohio Medical Center 63 PricewaterhouseCoopers 62 Jamf 61 Bell Bank
60 Ryan LLC 59 Horizon Therapeutics 58 The Cheesecake Factory 57 Anthem 56 Vizient
55 Bain & Co. 54 SAP America 53 Altar'd State 52 EY 51 Progressive
50 First American Financial 49 Credit Acceptance 48 Box 47 Atlassian 46 Keysight Technologies
45 Slalom 44 Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants 43 PulteGroup 42 West Monroe Partners 41 KPMG
40 RSM US 39 Modern Technology Solutions 38 Cadence Design Systems 37 Texas Health Resources 36 Perkins Coie
35 Edward Jones 34 Red Hat 33 Sheetz 32 Adobe 31 HubSpot
30 Plante Moran 29 Bank of America 28 Pinnacle Financial Partners 27 Baird 26 Camden Property Trust
25 Synchrony Financial 24 Deloitte 23 Marriott International 22 Kimley-Horn and Associates 21 Nationwide
20 Workiva 19 Hewlett Packard Enterprise 18New American Funding 17 Alston & Bird 16 Comcast
15 Protiviti 14 Veterans United Home Loans 13 Orrick 12 Target 11 Intuit
10 Capital One Financial 9 David Weekley Homes 8 American Express 7 Rocket Companies 6 Accenture
5 Nvidia 4 Salesforce 3 Wegmans Food Markets 2 Hilton 1 Cisco Systems