İkinci el online oto pazarında en çok satılanlar belli oldu
İkinci el online oto pazarında en çok satılanlar belli oldu
İnternetten sipariş ettiği ürünü kapıda iade etti, 4 yıl sonra icra geldi
İnternetten sipariş ettiği ürünü kapıda iade etti, 4 yıl sonra icra geldi
Bir dönem lükstü, şimdi enflasyona direnen meyve oldu
Bir dönem lükstü, şimdi enflasyona direnen meyve oldu
TÜİK'ten izinsiz enflasyon açıklayanlara hapis cezası geliyor!
TÜİK'ten izinsiz enflasyon açıklayanlara hapis cezası geliyor!
Erdoğan açıkladı: İnternet üzerinden satışlara sınırlama geliyor
Erdoğan açıkladı: İnternet üzerinden satışlara sınırlama geliyor
Vaka sayıları açıklandı: Vefat sayısı 30'un altında
Vaka sayıları açıklandı: Vefat sayısı 30'un altında
YÖK'ten 9 vakıf üniversitesinde inceleme
YÖK'ten 9 vakıf üniversitesinde inceleme
Bakan Soylu'dan İBB'ye yönelik teftiş açıklaması
Bakan Soylu'dan İBB'ye yönelik teftiş açıklaması
'SGK'da şüpheli para transferini soruşturan müfettiş görevden alındı' iddiasına açıklama
'SGK'da şüpheli para transferini soruşturan müfettiş görevden alındı' iddiasına açıklama
Borsa kapanış rekorları kırmaya devam ediyor
Borsa kapanış rekorları kırmaya devam ediyor
Bayraktar TB2'ye bir talip daha çıktı
Bayraktar TB2'ye bir talip daha çıktı
İstanbul'da toplu ulaşım zammında öğrenciler için yeni karar
İstanbul'da toplu ulaşım zammında öğrenciler için yeni karar
2022 Nisan dönemi maaş bordroları erişime açıldı
2022 Nisan dönemi maaş bordroları erişime açıldı
TBMM 'kolonya ve dezenfektan alımı' iddialarını yalanladı
TBMM 'kolonya ve dezenfektan alımı' iddialarını yalanladı
Avukatlık Kanunu'nda değişiklik teklifi Komisyonda kabul edildi
Avukatlık Kanunu'nda değişiklik teklifi Komisyonda kabul edildi
Tekstilciler 10 bin kişiyi işe almayı hedefliyor
Tekstilciler 10 bin kişiyi işe almayı hedefliyor
126 yıllık dava! 3 padişah, 12 cumhurbaşkanı, 66 hükümet gördü
126 yıllık dava! 3 padişah, 12 cumhurbaşkanı, 66 hükümet gördü
Bakan Koca açıkladı: Maske zorunluluğu kalkıyor mu?
Bakan Koca açıkladı: Maske zorunluluğu kalkıyor mu?
Pazar günü bu yollar kapalı! Sınava katılacaklara uyarı yapıldı
Pazar günü bu yollar kapalı! Sınava katılacaklara uyarı yapıldı
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, Büyük Birlik Partisi'ni ziyaret etti
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, Büyük Birlik Partisi'ni ziyaret etti
Merkez Bankası faiz kararını açıkladı
Merkez Bankası faiz kararını açıkladı
LGS ve YKS öğrencilerine ücretsiz 12 milyon yardımcı kaynak desteği
LGS ve YKS öğrencilerine ücretsiz 12 milyon yardımcı kaynak desteği
Bilim Kurulu Üyesi: Kovid-19 vaka sayısı 'yok denecek kadar' azaldı
Bilim Kurulu Üyesi: Kovid-19 vaka sayısı 'yok denecek kadar' azaldı
Sıfır araçta yeni zamlar kapıda...
Sıfır araçta yeni zamlar kapıda...
Prof. Dr. Naci Görür: İstanbul için zaman daralıyor
Prof. Dr. Naci Görür: İstanbul için zaman daralıyor
Kültür ve Turizm Bakanlığı 149 sözleşmeli personel alacak
Kültür ve Turizm Bakanlığı 149 sözleşmeli personel alacak
Altın son bir ayın zirvesine yaklaştı
Altın son bir ayın zirvesine yaklaştı
2022 MSÜ sınav sonuçları açıklandı
2022 MSÜ sınav sonuçları açıklandı
THY 1200 personel alımı yapacak
THY 1200 personel alımı yapacak
Seçim kurulları yeniden belirleniyor, işlemler üç ay içinde tamamlanacak
Seçim kurulları yeniden belirleniyor, işlemler üç ay içinde tamamlanacak

Çalışmak İçin En İyi 100 Şirket

İş dünyası dergisi Fortune yeni listesini paylaştı. Dergi çalışmak için en iyi 100 şirketi seçti. 25 yıldır oluşturulan listenin zirvesi bu sene de değişmedi. ABD için oluşturulan listeye göre çalışmak için en iyi 100 şirket...

  1. 100 FedEx 99 Dow 98 CarMax 97 CrowdStrike Holdings 96 T-Mobile US

    100 FedEx 99 Dow 98 CarMax 97 CrowdStrike Holdings 96 T-Mobile US

  2. 95 Nugget Market 94 Zillow Group 93 DHL Express U.S. 92 Publix Super Markets 91 Atlantic Health System

    95 Nugget Market 94 Zillow Group 93 DHL Express U.S. 92 Publix Super Markets 91 Atlantic Health System

  3. 90 Wellstar Health System 89 Farmers Insurance 88 Cox Enterprises 87 Scripps Health 86 W.W. Grainger

    90 Wellstar Health System 89 Farmers Insurance 88 Cox Enterprises 87 Scripps Health 86 W.W. Grainger

  4. 85 JM Family Enterprises 84 Mutual of Omaha 83 ServiceNow 82 OhioHealth 81 Panda Restaurant Group

    85 JM Family Enterprises 84 Mutual of Omaha 83 ServiceNow 82 OhioHealth 81 Panda Restaurant Group

  5. 80 Experian 79 Baptist Health South Florida 78 Genentech 77 Allianz Life Insurance Co. of North America 76 Navy Federal Credit Union

    80 Experian 79 Baptist Health South Florida 78 Genentech 77 Allianz Life Insurance Co. of North America 76 Navy Federal Credit Union

  6. 75 Northwell Health 74 Hilcorp Energy 73 Citrix Systems 72 AbbVie 71 World Wide Technology

    75 Northwell Health 74 Hilcorp Energy 73 Citrix Systems 72 AbbVie 71 World Wide Technology

  7. 70 Hyatt Hotels 69 Stryker 68 Tanium 67 Crowe 66 Blue Shield of California

    70 Hyatt Hotels 69 Stryker 68 Tanium 67 Crowe 66 Blue Shield of California

  8. 65 Splunk 64 Southern Ohio Medical Center 63 PricewaterhouseCoopers 62 Jamf 61 Bell Bank

    65 Splunk 64 Southern Ohio Medical Center 63 PricewaterhouseCoopers 62 Jamf 61 Bell Bank

  9. 60 Ryan LLC 59 Horizon Therapeutics 58 The Cheesecake Factory 57 Anthem 56 Vizient

    60 Ryan LLC 59 Horizon Therapeutics 58 The Cheesecake Factory 57 Anthem 56 Vizient

  10. 55 Bain & Co. 54 SAP America 53 Altar'd State 52 EY 51 Progressive

    55 Bain & Co. 54 SAP America 53 Altar'd State 52 EY 51 Progressive

  11. 50 First American Financial 49 Credit Acceptance 48 Box 47 Atlassian 46 Keysight Technologies

    50 First American Financial 49 Credit Acceptance 48 Box 47 Atlassian 46 Keysight Technologies

  12. 45 Slalom 44 Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants 43 PulteGroup 42 West Monroe Partners 41 KPMG

    45 Slalom 44 Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants 43 PulteGroup 42 West Monroe Partners 41 KPMG

  13. 40 RSM US 39 Modern Technology Solutions 38 Cadence Design Systems 37 Texas Health Resources 36 Perkins Coie

    40 RSM US 39 Modern Technology Solutions 38 Cadence Design Systems 37 Texas Health Resources 36 Perkins Coie

  14. 35 Edward Jones 34 Red Hat 33 Sheetz 32 Adobe 31 HubSpot

    35 Edward Jones 34 Red Hat 33 Sheetz 32 Adobe 31 HubSpot

  15. Çalışmak için en iyi 100 şirket - 15 30 Plante Moran 29 Bank of America 28 Pinnacle Financial Partners 27 Baird 26 Camden Property Trust

    Çalışmak için en iyi 100 şirket - 15 30 Plante Moran 29 Bank of America 28 Pinnacle Financial Partners 27 Baird 26 Camden Property Trust

  16. 25 Synchrony Financial 24 Deloitte 23 Marriott International 22 Kimley-Horn and Associates 21 Nationwide

    25 Synchrony Financial 24 Deloitte 23 Marriott International 22 Kimley-Horn and Associates 21 Nationwide

  17. 20 Workiva 19 Hewlett Packard Enterprise 18New American Funding 17 Alston & Bird 16 Comcast

    20 Workiva 19 Hewlett Packard Enterprise 18New American Funding 17 Alston & Bird 16 Comcast

  18. 15 Protiviti 14 Veterans United Home Loans 13 Orrick 12 Target 11 Intuit

    15 Protiviti 14 Veterans United Home Loans 13 Orrick 12 Target 11 Intuit

  19. 10 Capital One Financial 9 David Weekley Homes 8 American Express 7 Rocket Companies 6 Accenture

    10 Capital One Financial 9 David Weekley Homes 8 American Express 7 Rocket Companies 6 Accenture

  20. 5 Nvidia 4 Salesforce 3 Wegmans Food Markets 2 Hilton 1 Cisco Systems

    5 Nvidia 4 Salesforce 3 Wegmans Food Markets 2 Hilton 1 Cisco Systems