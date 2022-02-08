Benzine 71 kuruş zam yapıldı
Milli Eğitim Şube Müdürünün kızı yaşam savaşını kaybetti
Erdoğan'dan Sedef Kabaş'a ve televizyon kanalına tazminat davası
Süleymaniye Camii'nin siluetini bozan inşaat mühürlendi
CTE Genel Müdürlüğü 'cezaevlerinde işkence' iddialarını yalanladı
TÜRES'den açıklama: Kafeler ısıtıcı maliyetlerini müşteriye mi yükleyecek?
Kazada ağır yaralanan İl Müdürü hayatını kaybetti
'Londra'da Türkiye Ekonomi Modeli'ni açıklamaya devam ediyoruz'
Bakan Dönmez: Isparta'da faturaların tahsilatını 1 ay erteliyoruz
Muharrem İnce, 'Cumhurbaşkanına hakaret' suçundan ifade verdi
Ankara'da bazı doktorlar TTB'nin çağrısıyla iş bırakma eylemi yaptı
Halen görevde İKM dahil 11 zanlı FETÖ'den gözaltına alındı
'Öğretmenlerin yüzde 75'i son 19 yılda eğitim sistemine kazandırıldı'
Elektrik faturalarında o detaya dikkat!
Meteorolojiden Ankara için sağanak uyarısı
Altının gramı 800 TL sınırına yaklaştı
Bakan Yardımcısı Sayan'dan sosyal medya şirketlerine sert uyarı
Kamu-Sen'e göre yoksulluk sınırı 5 bin 584 lira
YÖK'ten üniversitelere... Sınavları yüz yüze yapın
Yargıtay'dan emsal karar: Sadakatsiz eş, alkolik eşten daha kusurlu
Başkent'te 3'ü avukat 21 şüpheliye FETÖ operasyonu
Diyanet'ten 'mülakat' açıklaması: Sadece 'ehliyetine' bakılır
Sayıştay Başkan Yardımcısı Yücel Turhan istifa etti!
Öğretmenlerin hizmet yılına göre 2022'de görev ve emekli maaşı ne kadar oldu?
'Açık bankacılık' ile yeni dönem başlıyor: Damada da kredi notu
Enerji fiyatları bir yılda üçe katlandı
TURKOVAC artık 81 şehirde
Yağlı yemek yapan kadına Yargıtay'dan kötü haber!
Kafelerden şaşırtan uygulama: Isıtıcı açmak ücretli
Başkent'teki tren kazasında ölü sayısı 2'ye yükseldi
Oscar adayları açıklandı

ABD'de bu yıl 94'üncüsü düzenlenecek Oscar Ödülleri için adaylar belli oldu.

Kaynak : Anadolu Ajansı
Eklenme : 08 Şubat 2022 18:32
Jane Campion'un gotik western filmi "The Power of the Dog" 12 dalda aday gösterilirken, Greig Fraser'in "Dune" filmi 10 dalda, "Belfast" ve "West Side Story" filmleri de 7'şer dalda Oscar'a aday oldu.

Los Angeles'ta 27 Mart'ta düzenlenecek törenle sahiplerini bulacak 23 daldaki ödüller için bazı adaylar şöyle:

- En iyi film adayları

"Belfast"

"CODA"

"Don't Look Up"

"Drive My Car"

"Dune"

"King Richard"

"Licorice Pizza"

"Nightmare Alley"

"The Power of the Dog"

"West Side Story"

- En iyi erkek oyuncu adayları

Javier Bardem, "Being the Ricardos"

Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Power of the Dog"

Andrew Garfield, "Tick, Tick... Boom!"

Will Smith, "King Richard"

Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy of Macbeth"

- En iyi kadın oyuncu adayları

Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"

Olivia Colman, "The Lost Daughter"

Penelope Cruz, "Parallel Mothers"

Nicole Kidman, "Being the Ricardos"

Kristen Stewart, "Spencer"

- En iyi yönetmen adayları

Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast"

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, "Drive My Car"

Paul Thomas Anderson, "Licorice Pizza"

Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"

Steven Spielberg, "West Side Story"

- En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu adayları

Jessie Buckley, "The Lost Daughter"

Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"

Judi Dench, "Belfast"

Kirsten Dunst, "The Power of the Dog"

Aunjanue Ellis, "King Richard"

- En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu adayları

Ciaran Hinds, "Belfast"

Troy Kotsur, "CODA"

Jesse Plemons, "The Power of the Dog"

J.K. Simmons, "Being the Ricardos"

Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog"

- En iyi sinematografi adayları

"Dune"

"Nightmare Alley"

"The Power of the Dog"

"The Tragedy of Macbeth"

"West Side Story"

- En iyi orijinal senaryo adayları

"Belfast"

"Don't Look Up"

"King Richard"

"Licorice Pizza"

"The Worst Person in the World"

- En iyi görsel efekt adayları

"Dune"

"Free Guy"

"No Time to Die"

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"

"Spider-Man: No Way Home"

- En iyi film müziği adayları

"King Richard"

"Encanto"

"Belfast"

"No Time to Die"

"Four Good Days"

Eşinin ölümüyle yıkılan Ece Erken'den yürek yakan paylaşım
Cem Yılmaz: Bence hayat pahalılığından yakınmayan biri, ya hırsızdır ya deli
Özer Hurmacı'nın eşinden dayak iddiası! 'Asla susmayacağım'
RTÜK, gündüz kuşağı programlarına ceza yağdırdı
Ceylan Ertem doğalgaz faturasını paylaşıp isyan etti: Haram ola
Yapımcısı açıkladı: 'Maske Kimsin Sen' erken final yapıyor
